We’re only halfway through 2023, and we’ve already had some bonkers new TV shows (hi, The Idol), triumphant film franchise finales (’sup, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3), and media companies continuing to make a mess of everything they touch (ew, Max). And, as the studios continue to hold out on a deal with striking film and television writers and with an actors strike a distinct possibility, the second half of the year is looking bleaker and bleaker. What disarmingly sexy fungus men will we have to celebrate if there are no scripted shows to watch and no stars to portray said characters? That’s why we’re looking back on all the things we’ve loved and hated so far this year: who knows when we’ll next get to see anything glorious, weird, terrible, or gloriously weirdly terrible? We need to enjoy these moments while we still can. Here’s the best and worst of pop culture so far in 2023.