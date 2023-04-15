The best movies to watch on Peacock right now

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

Being a John Wick movie, Parabellum still serves up sequences of terrific action, which Strahelski (working again with cinematographer Dan Laustsen, best known for his work with Guillermo del Toro) continues to direct with aplomb, making the most of Reeves’ physical commitment to the role. Wick remains an artist of the Glock, the leg lock, and the contact shot, stripping the killer cool of philosophically inclined hitmen like Collateral’s Vincent and Le Samouraï’s Jef Costello down to the level of movement. His advantage is reflex, and his reloads are smoother than melted butter; he seems to move without having to think about it. Parabellum makes the comparisons to choreographed dance obvious (see: the aforementioned ballet school), yet in many respects, the violence is ickier and more cartoonish than in either of its predecessors; the body count might be in the triple figures, and it involves a lot of skewered, crushed, and blown-off heads.

But though Parabellum delivers at least a couple of action scenes that rank with the best of the series—a throwing-knife fight in which the combatants keep having to pull blades out of their own arms and shoulders to toss back at each other, and a brawl that might set the record for the most times a character has been thrown through a glass display case—there’s a certain fatigue to its two biggest set pieces, both of which pit Wick and his allies against unending waves of faceless henchmen. Wick is unstoppable. Do the movies know where to stop? [Ignatiy Vishnevetsky]

