The best movies to watch on Peacock right now

The Peacock streaming service is owned and operated by NBCUniversal, the home of blockbuster franchises such as Jurassic Park and Back To The Future. There are also some Peacock originals, such as the timely slasher flick Sick, which can only be streamed on the service. To get in the mood for the upcoming summer movie season, you’ll want to check out the best entries from the biggest Universal franchises as well as movies recently in theaters such as the I-can’t-believe-this-is-based-on-a-true-story Cocaine Bear, an unrated version of M3GAN, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin. And if you haven’t already seen Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, catch up with the previous three movies in the action series, which are all available on Peacock. Read on for Peacock’s best movies, and The A.V. Club’s thoughts on each.
This list was updated on April 13, 2023.