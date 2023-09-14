Wilson Fisk - Samaritan story

When we first meet Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Daredevil, he is a black silhouette on a white gallery wall. It’s an inversion of the classic Kingpin costume from the comics, in which he is frequently drawn wearing a white suit jacket. But that’s because this Wilson Fisk isn’t the Kingpin, not yet. This Wilson Fisk still thinks he’s the good Samaritan, the anonymous Biblical hero who helps a traveler who’s been mugged, beaten, and left for dead. And it’s his journey toward self-acceptance, reflected in the subtle lightening of his clothes, from the all-black suits he wears at first to the shades of gray he wears when he reveals himself to the public to finally the all-white prison garb he wears at the end of season one, that makes Fisk such a compelling villain. He is, as he ultimately admits to himself, “the ill intent, who set upon the traveler on a road that he should not have been on.” He’s the Kingpin. He was always going to come out on top. [Jen Lennon]