Brotherhood gets bloody in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser

Ben (Taylor Kitsch) may be a “dark wolf” (whatever that means), but damn if he isn’t loyal. Everything he does—including, um, shooting a guy—is done in the name of brotherhood. That may get him in trouble, but “I’m not gonna apologize for what I did,” he says defiantly in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser. The new spin-off series of the Chris Pratt-starring thriller premieres its first three episodes on August 27, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays weekly on Prime Video after that.

Co-created by The Terminal List author Jack Carr, and flagship series showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is “a prequel series with an origin story” set seven years before the OG show “that follows ‘Ben Edwards’ throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations,” per the synopsis. “The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.”

Pratt appears alongside Kitsch in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser, alongside Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry, Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, Jared Shaw as Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers. The Terminal List, which The A.V. Club described as “peak dad prestige TV” and “bloody, predictable, testosterone-charged romp” in our C+ review, is currently in production on the second season.

“Digging into Ben’s origin with Dark Wolf was a blast. This season goes even deeper—there’s more grit, more heart, and a lot more on the line,” Kitsch, executive producer as well as star of the series, said in a press release. “It’s raw, it’s honest, and it really lets you see the heart of who he is. I have so much respect for the military and SEAL community and loved showing their brotherhood, the things you fight to hold onto, and just letting it all play out. I think fans are going to have a great time with it.”