Cowabunga dude, indeed. The first trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is here, and characteristically full of nunchucks, pizza cravings, and New York City mayhem.



Co-produced by “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen (along with James Weaver and Rogen’s long-time collaborator/childhood best friend Evan Goldberg), Mutant Mayhem introduces a new generation of Ninja Turtles with the same penchant for shenanigans as their beloved forefathers. According to its logline , Mutant Mayhem will follow the Turtle brothers as they work to defeat a mysterious crime syndicate alongside their human ally April O’Neil (voiced by The Bear’s Ayo Edebri). As if that didn’t put enough on their plate, the four brothers will also reportedly deal with a rival army of mutants.

Although Mutant Mayhem’s plot points form a real rollercoaster, the film’s first trailer highlights how, crime syndicates and mutant armies aside, the Turtle brothers get into trouble all by themselves. Whether it’s playing human Fruit Ninja or explaining their history (their powers originated from ooze, not goo), the sewers clearly taught these brothers the time-honored art of doofiness. The trailer even introduces an apt new nickname for the gang, via an utterly confused (and unlucky) criminal who comes into contact with them: “little Shreks.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Official Movie Trailer | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

Co-directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. An all-star crew rounds out the cast, including Hannibal Burress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph... and yes, Rogen himself.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives in theaters on August 4, 2023.

