Who wants some biscuits?! Screenshot : YouTube

Ted Lasso is so good. (How good is it?) Ted Lasso is so good that you’ll hear “Under Pressure” in this trailer for season two and not only will you not roll your eyes, you’ll fucking love it. It’ll make you even happier. Because that’s all this dang show is: concentrated joy in a jar. Suck it up, baby.



Ted Lasso finally comes back to us on July 23, when the first two episodes of the second season premiere on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday. Jason Sudeikis returns as the eponymous, eternally optimistic American football coach leading an underdog British soccer team alongside his loyal assistant coach, played by Brendan Hunt (who truly is so low-key good in this role that you’d think he’s just some midwestern sports guy Sudeikis found in an airport). Also returning for the second season are co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins season two as a new character named Sharon, a sports psychologist working with AFC Richmond.

Advertisement

The first season of Ted Lasso was such a treat during the long, dreadful summer of 2020—between the COVID of it all and the particularly unhinged anxiety leading up to the presidential election, we really needed just one pleasant, uncomplicated thing. At first, the simple optimism of Sudeikis’ character, at a time when cynicism was majorly peaking, may have seemed almost absurd and childish to some. But the series is irresistibly, infectiously nice. Even when Ted becomes his “mean” alter ego “Led Tasso” in the season two trailer, he can’t bring himself to be an actual asshole. It’s endearing! This summer might not be as dumb/awful/ugly as last summer, but we’re still looking forward to another season of this very nice man and his very nice show.