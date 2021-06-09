Ted Lasso returns in Apple TV's summer preview

Ted Lasso season 2 premieres on July 23 Screenshot : YouTube

Apple’s preview of this summer’s streaming #content is less of a trailer and more of a self-congratulatory montage of everything on Apple TV+. Offering blink-and-you-won’t-miss-a-damn-thing glimpses at new and returning series accompanied by title cards, this “Summer 2021 & Beyond” trailer feels like something you’d show to executives in a boardroom—like, should we be seeing this? Is Rachel in marketing okay with us watching her presentation for new investors?



Clearly Ted Lasso immediately became Apple TV’s favorite child, as the beloved Jason Sudeikis series received just a smidge more attention than its TV siblings—and maybe rightfully so, considering it’s pretty damn good. The rest of the trailer just runs down the entire Apple TV+ catalogue while teasing new seasons of The Morning Show, See, and Truth Be Told, and giving a first look at Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door. That series, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, stars Rudd as a narcissistic psychiatrist who takes on a new patient (Will Ferrell) and turns his life into a living hell. And truly, Paul Rudd playing a dick is long overdue.

Apple is very good at promoting itself as a brand; this summer preview proves that this approach is not very helpful in promoting television and film—there is not a single premiere date, for one thing, and that’s just rude. When does the new season of the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston power-hour premiere? Dunno, “SUMMER”??? As of now, Apple still hasn’t announced release dates for most of the new content featured in the summer preview, but Physical—starring Rose Byrne as an ’80s housewife who discovers aerobics—debuts on June 18, and Ted Lasso season two premieres on July 23. There’s also CODA, the Sundance award-winner directed by Siân Heder, which debuts in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13.