Comedian Tiffany Haddish says she’s “lost everything” in the wake of sexual abuse case filed against her, and is unsure its dismissal will improve her job prospects.

“Oh, I lost everything. All my gigs, gone,” she tells TMZ at LAX. When asked if the suit’s dismissal may turn things around for her, she replies, “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.”

Earlier this month, Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears were sued for “intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor” by the plaintiffs identified as Jane Doe. The suit focused on two sketch videos filmed seven and eight years ago, including “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes.”

Advertisement

Following the announcement of the lawsuit , Haddish took to Instagram, writing:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all—and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Cloud Gaming System

This is a cloud-only device that will integrate with services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. It will have a 7" Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and sustain 12+ hours of battery life. Buy for $300 at Amazon Advertisement

On September 20, the plaintiffs filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice, meaning the suit cannot be refiled. In a shared statement, the two plaintiffs only address Haddish, and say they wish her the best.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years—and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the statement reads. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Advertisement

In another video shared by TMZ, Haddish says that her main concern through out the ordeal was “about the kids and making sure they were OK.” The actor also makes it clear she is no longer in contact with Spears.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.