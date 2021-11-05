Earlier this year economists came to the sad, somehow not-at-all-shocking conclusion that The Simpsons’ depiction of an average, single-income suburban life populated by celebrity guest cameos and annual, non-canonical Halloween vignettes was essentially a damn pipe dream nowadays. Sure, maybe you could get by on a nuclear plant safety inspector’s salary in a rental apartment right now, but it’s hard to see how one could easily afford a once-humble abode like 742 Evergreen Terrace.

Advertisement

To drive the point further home (no pun intended), a group of real estate agents appraised what could be gleaned from numerous showings of the iconic pink house over the years, and found that Homer and Marge could net a healthy profit, were they to put their place on the market today: $449,900, to be more exact.

“Beautiful two-story home with basement. Through the arched, front door you are welcomed into the foyer,” reads a cheeky faux-listing from Garretts Real Estate Group via Newsweek earlier this week. “To the left is a cozy sitting room with a bay window, and to the right, is the dining room that also features a nice bay window. Towards the back of the home, is the living room and kitchen.”

Garretts goes on to describe additional amenities including an ensuite bathroom for the master bedroom, wooden picket backyard fence, low box hedge, as well as a patio and “custom treehouse.” Sounds pretty nice.

Nearby attractions like the Springfield Wax Museum and the Springfield Knowledgeum only further bolster the initial asking price, which was also influenced by similarly-sized homes in Springfield, Oregon—one of Matt Groening’s early inspirations for the town.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

So yeah...good luck achieving the solidly middle-of-the-road success of Homer J. Simpson. Perhaps we’d all have a better chance simply Airbnb-ing the place.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com