The Supreme Court is good on hearing from Alex Jones, actually

It’s a bad day to be Alex Jones. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to review the conspiracy theorist’s appeal to weasel his way out of the $1.4 billion he owes the families of the Sandy Hook victims he slandered. Jones’ attorneys argued, per Deadline, “If this Court allows its decision to stand, it will signal to other courts that the First Amendment’s guarantees for freedom of speech—even vitriolic and hateful speech—can be relaxed if popular sentiment reaches a generalized consensus that the speech offends delicate sensibilities.” Unfortunately for the Infowars founder, the Supreme Court Justices didn’t want to hear anything else he had to say. The Court didn’t give a reason for the rejection, as is customary in such cases according to The New York Times, but its decision means the 2022 verdicts ordering him to pay more than $1 billion in damages still stand.

26 people—including 20 first graders—were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, which Jones called a hoax and a “false flag” operation as part of a larger federal plot to seize America’s guns on his Infowars platform. The families of the victims, whom he once called “crisis actors,” sued him for defamation and emotional distress in turn, alleging that they faced death threats and the graves of their children had been defaced in the wake of his comments.

Jones has still not paid a cent of the money he owes to the families. He and his company, Free Speech Systems, had reportedly asked the Supreme Court to hold off any payout until it had determined whether or not to review his appeal. The $1.4 billion is “an amount that can never be paid,” his attorneys argued, per NYT. They also characterized the judgement as “a financial death penalty by fiat imposed on a media defendant whose broadcasts reach millions.”

Attorneys for the families, on the other hand, celebrated the Court’s ruling. The justices “properly rejected Jones’s latest desperate attempt to avoid accountability for the harm he has caused,” one lawyer said. Added another: “We look forward to enforcing the jury’s historic verdict and making Jones and Infowars pay for what they have done.”