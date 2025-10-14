The Supreme Court is good on hearing from Alex Jones, actually
The Court rejected the conspiracy theorist's appeal to overturn the $1.4 billion judgement against him.Screenshot: Tucker Carlson Network/YouTube
It’s a bad day to be Alex Jones. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to review the conspiracy theorist’s appeal to weasel his way out of the $1.4 billion he owes the families of the Sandy Hook victims he slandered. Jones’ attorneys argued, per Deadline, “If this Court allows its decision to stand, it will signal to other courts that the First Amendment’s guarantees for freedom of speech—even vitriolic and hateful speech—can be relaxed if popular sentiment reaches a generalized consensus that the speech offends delicate sensibilities.” Unfortunately for the Infowars founder, the Supreme Court Justices didn’t want to hear anything else he had to say. The Court didn’t give a reason for the rejection, as is customary in such cases according to The New York Times, but its decision means the 2022 verdicts ordering him to pay more than $1 billion in damages still stand.