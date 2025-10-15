Daniel Day-Lewis insists Method acting isn't a "cult," says critics just don't get it

Famed Method actor Daniel Day-Lewis doesn’t think the technique deserves the bad rap it’s gotten over the past few years. He also swears he’s not in a cult. (Hear that, Brian Cox?) “All the recent commentary in the last few years about Method acting is invariably from people who have little or no understanding of what it actually involves,” the Oscar winner said during a conversation at the BFI London Film Festival, per Variety. “It’s almost as if it’s some specious science that we’re involved in, or a cult. But it’s just a way of freeing yourself so that the spontaneity, when you are working with your colleagues in front of the camera, that you are free to respond in any way that you’ll move to in that moment.”

However you feel about the immersive, somewhat controversial technique, it’s clearly worked for Day-Lewis. He’s won three Best Actor Oscars throughout his career (for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln) and has been nominated for three more. Some such as actor David Harbour have even held him up as a rare exception to their personal philosophy that Method acting is mostly just madness. To Day-Lewis, on the other hand, it’s really quite simple. “It’s very easy to describe what I do as if I’m out of my mind. Plenty of people have been happy to do that, but it just makes sense to me,” he said. “You have an obligation to try to understand as far as you’re humanly able to what it feels like to be inside of that experience.” The actor also pushed back against the claim that immersing yourself in a role means “you’re sealed off from experiencing” your own life. It actually means “you’re in a self-contained experience of your own,” he said. “But really, if you’ve done your work, you should be free to accept whatever passes through you.”

The acclaimed actor recently ended his “retirement” to co-write and star in his son Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial debut, Anemone. In the film, he “unsurprisingly… delivers every line with masterful, lived-in magnetism,” as Luke Hicks wrote in his review of the surreal project for The A.V. Club. Ronan had never experienced his father’s techniques from behind the camera before, but backed up his claim that immersion in a character doesn’t mean you’re fully cut off from the reality of the world around you. In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, the younger Day-Lewis said he wasn’t expecting how “collaborative [Daniel] was able to be on set, despite how fully enmeshed in his character he was.” He added, “That was amazing to see and very reassuring early on in the shoot.”