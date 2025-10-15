Daniel Day-Lewis insists Method acting isn't a "cult," says critics just don't get it
"Really, if you’ve done your work, you should be free to accept whatever passes through you," the Anemone actor said.Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC
Famed Method actor Daniel Day-Lewis doesn’t think the technique deserves the bad rap it’s gotten over the past few years. He also swears he’s not in a cult. (Hear that, Brian Cox?) “All the recent commentary in the last few years about Method acting is invariably from people who have little or no understanding of what it actually involves,” the Oscar winner said during a conversation at the BFI London Film Festival, per Variety. “It’s almost as if it’s some specious science that we’re involved in, or a cult. But it’s just a way of freeing yourself so that the spontaneity, when you are working with your colleagues in front of the camera, that you are free to respond in any way that you’ll move to in that moment.”