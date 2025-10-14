Josh O'Connor is really trying not to spoil anything about his Steven Spielberg movie After wrapping the sci-fi shoot in July, O'Connor is still awed by working with the "architect of our childhood."

Very little is yet known about Steven Spielberg’s next film, except that it’s a sci-fi story. It sounds like that’s about all the info Josh O’Connor got before signing on, too. “He just said to me, ‘I’ve got this idea for this movie I’ve wanted to make for a long time.’ And he sort of described it, but not enough,” O’Connor recalls of their first meeting in a new profile for GQ. “He didn’t tell me the story of the movie. He just said, ‘It’s kind of like this, and there’s like these two characters.’ And I was like, ‘Right.’ And he was like, ‘It is kind of this, but it’s not.’ And I was like, ‘Right.’ And he was like, ‘Sound good?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but not because of that, because it’s you! You haven’t told me anything.'”

Notice how O’Connor is also not telling us anything; he’s very careful not to reveal too much about the plot. Previously, he told Deadline that he shares the screen most with Emily Blunt, and that their characters are related “in some way,” though he wouldn’t say how. For GQ, he described the movie as “an ensemble thing,” hesitating to even call his character the lead. “I think he’s the lead!” Blunt countered, adding, “It is a big ensemble piece, but Josh is very much the heartbeat.”