Ego Nwodim sets first post-SNL project

Ego Nowdim is taking her next step. Last month, the former Saturday Night Live cast member shared that for her, the sketch show was “always meant to be a stepping stone,” per People. “There’s so many ideas that I need to have time to create. I’m looking forward to doing that. So directing, more writing in a different capacity… It’s an exciting thing.” At least one of those ideas is about to come to life in Nowdim’s new solo comedy show, her first project since announcing her surprise SNL departure in September.

Nwodim’s show will run from November 19–23 at Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater as part of The Comedy Series, a new program where experienced comedians can experiment with theatrical presentation and develop fresh work. “Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new materials, and explore the space between humor and truth,” its description reads. “No two performances will be the same… It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes.” Nwodim’s production will be directed by Zhailon Levingston, who previously made his mark on the theater scene with Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Other Comedy Series performers include Vir Das, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sam Jay.

Nwodim was one of five cast members to leave SNL ahead of its 51st season, along with Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim. “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always.” Pre-sale for tickets to Nwodim’s new show begins today, with general on-sale opening October 20.