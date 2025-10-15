Ego Nwodim sets first post-SNL project
Nwodim said Saturday Night Live was "always meant to be a stepping stone" after announcing her departure from the series in September.Screenshot: The Tonight Show/YouTube
Ego Nowdim is taking her next step. Last month, the former Saturday Night Live cast member shared that for her, the sketch show was “always meant to be a stepping stone,” per People. “There’s so many ideas that I need to have time to create. I’m looking forward to doing that. So directing, more writing in a different capacity… It’s an exciting thing.” At least one of those ideas is about to come to life in Nowdim’s new solo comedy show, her first project since announcing her surprise SNL departure in September.