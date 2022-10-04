The new Mystery Inc. animated feature is finally doing what many proved unable: Canonically making Velma Dinkley a lesbian. In a new clip from Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! the nerdy, bespectacled investigator is seen crushing on a fashion designer by the name of Coco Diablo.

Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) is seen checking out Diablo’s “Amazing turtleneck!” and “Incredible glasses!” as well as taking note of her “Brilliant mind!” and love of animals. Diablo checks all the right boxes, and Velma blushes, fogging up her glasses in the process.

Many have been tuned into Velma’s queerness for decades now. In 2020, director James Gunn shared that he wanted the character to be openly gay in the live-action films.

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he wrote. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Tony Cervone, who worked as a supervising producer on Mystery Incorporated, also confirmed Velma’s sexuality as not bi, but gay.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay,” he wrote in an Instagram post in 2020. “I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

It’s 2022, and if Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn can be one of the best couples on television at the moment, then it’s time for Velma to finally have her gay moment as well.

Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.