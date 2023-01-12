We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Judy Blume’s classic 1970 novel Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is about to hit the big screen. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as her mother Barbara, the new trailer for the movie adaptation promises to capture the timeless charm— and middle-school awkwardness— of the source material.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret follows the titular tween as she navigates the stresses of starting at a new school and first-time bra-buying. Fortunately, she’s not alone, with the support of her new friends the Pre-Teen Sensations, Barbara, her father Herb (Benny Safdie), grandmother Sylvia (Kathy Bates), and, just maybe, a higher power.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023 Movie) Official Trailer - Rachel McAdams

Young star Fortson is currently most recognizable for portraying Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie in the first two Ant-Man movies, though she will not be returning for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. She also appeared in the Duplass brothers’ HBO series Togetherness.

McAdams was last seen reprising the role of Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Safdie is also known for co-directing Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother Josh, and his recent credits in front of the camera include Stars At Noon, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Licorice Pizza. Misery actor Bates was last seen in 2020's Home, written and directed by Franka Potente.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret was directed and written for the screen by Kelly Fremon Craig, who was previously behind the acclaimed high school flick The Edge Of Seventeen, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret hits theaters on April 28.