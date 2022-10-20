Adam Sandler, the ebullient star of such cinematic classics as Hubie Halloween and Grown Ups 2, has never exactly been known for his subtlety or reticence. Still, he has been extraordinarily tight-lipped about the details of his new collaboration with acclaimed directors Josh and Benny Safdie, a project whose mere existence he began teasing all the way back in April . (The trio notably last worked together on 2019's Uncut Gems, a performance that earned Sandler the highest critical reception of his career across the board.)



Sandler-Safdie fans can at least latch onto one new crumb of information about the project, which is that it has officially been picked up by Netflix, per Deadline. The new film does not appear to be an explicit part of the streamer’s deal with Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions (which includes 2022's Hustle and the upcoming Spaceman and You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!), but it does make one thing clear: Sandler is as much a part of the Netflix family as Ryan Murphy or Mike Flanagan, especially when there is award-potential attached.

Still, further details are sparse. The streamer has not yet confirmed a production schedule or any plot details, but sources close to the project revealed to Deadline that the goal is allegedly to begin shooting midway through 2023, and the story is “likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.” Sandler will star, with the Safdies set to write, direct, and produce.

While Sandler may be secretive about the specifics of this project, one thing he has not been quiet about is his admiration for the directors. “...I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time,” the actor said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “So part of my brain is going, ‘Wow, once that movie starts I’m in deep and our lives are going to change.’ Like everybody, when you work hard you’re tired, you’re knocked out, and you miss out on some stuff that you wish you could’ve seen. But ultimately, I know it’s going to be a few months of going after a goal that we all feel the same about. We want to do the best we can.”