We can relax: Mark-Paul Gosselaar is joining the Saved By The Bell reboot

Anxious fans reading the news about the Saved By The Bell reboot on Peacock this week likely noticed a certain cast member’s absence. Even though the proposed plot includes some machinations by California governor Zack Morris, his portrayer, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, was not included in the upcoming cast list that returning Bayside High alums Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), as well as Josie Totah as Bayside’s current coolest student (a.k.a. the new Zack).

But now our long national nightmare has ended: The Hollywood Reporter now announces that Gosselaar has closed his latest SBTB deal, which includes three guest appearances and the title of executive producer. Gosselaar is currently also starring in the ABC sitcom Mixed-ish, which may account for the lighter workload.

The revived sitcom is set to debut on NBC’s new streaming service this summer, says THR, in a lineup that will also include a Battlestar Galactica reboot. THR also hints that the new Saved By The Bell is now looking to land Tiffani Amber-Thiessen ( Kelly Kapow ski ) as well. Just when we thought this 2015 Jimmy Fallon clip was the closest we’d ever get to a SBTB reunion, with those four original cast members looking remarkably similar to their 1990s selves (except for Theissen’s pregnancy, of course):