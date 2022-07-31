The guiding thesis I’ve been advancing about Westworld’s fourth season is that the show has been cannibalizing itself, keenly revisiting old themes and character arcs. I ’d call it a retooled show (or a reboot, even) if not for the fact that we have the same cast of characters— o r, actually, the same cast. W hen you think about it, we do have a very different set of characters: William and Caleb, for instance, are now hosts; Dolores is basically (?) gone and in her stead we have Christine; Charlotte has gone through her fair share of transformations; and even the likes of Bernard, Stubbs and Maeve have, to some extent, evolved from who we once thought they were. This is the thrill of working with a premise as pliable as Westworld’s: W hen you have hosts who can be rebuilt and rewired, you can truly just reshuffle (and reanimate) them to your will. Which is all to say: I’ve been making the argument that we’ve been getting a Westworld 4.0 that looks d istinctly like Westworld 1.0.



Except, of course, the very controlled environment that characterized season one of this HBO show looks very different than the diffuse one that’s become the backdrop of this fourth season. We’ve officially left the park—and even the “real world”—and are wandering a world that’s half finely constructed and half… well, empty? D esolate? E qual parts Minority Report and Mad Max: Fury Road? But the recursive nature of the show remains the same. R epetition has always been a constant narrative conceit with loops and revisited memories being central to how hosts experience their world—a nd, more to the point, how the show packages its own storylines for our sake. In this e pisode, this was most obvious in Caleb’s subplot, with him returning to his older memories before needing to literally retrace steps previous versions of himself had already taken before achieving that which none of those other Calebs had done. Hosts, it seems, are destined to live in continued loops even when they’re not in the park serving what used to be their human overlords.

Reviews Westworld Reviews Westworld "Fidelity" C C "Fidelity" season 4 episode 6

Advertisement

Instead, some of them have found in Charlotte a leader (boss? dictator? overseer?) whom they clearly don’t vibe with. It explains why some of them are choosing death over the orderly environment she’s so painstakingly created. And while Charlotte may spout just how perfect her kind is (so much more perfect than humankind!), she can’t run away from the fact that she’s becoming if not just as petty then just as tunnel-visioned as those who first wanted to see just how far the hosts in Westworld could evolve. How else can you explain her Caleb torture exercise? She wants to figure out what’s wrong with the world she’s built but she’s also intent on extracting such information with a cruelty that belies her interest in humankind in the first place.

Perhaps that’s why she’s so rankled by Caleb’s words at the end of the episode and why, inexplicably, she goes around and builds herself yet another version of him (#279! ) for… well, we’ll see soon enough.

While Caleb was living his Die Hard fantasy, we got another glimpse into the outlier rebels. Caleb’s daughter Frankie lets herself get guided back into the park so Bernard can reboot Maeve since she’s apparently the weapon that will help save humankind. (See? Old character, new trappings, or is it the other way around?) Throughout, we get some more banter about Bernard’s weird probability slash clairvoyant powers which don’t quite make a dent into the story itself but help set up another issue that’s plagued Westworld throughout its run: W ho can you trust?

As with Caleb’s storyline last season, I do find Westworld struggles when it tries to have us care for folks we’ve only just met—especially when its ensemble is already so stacked. (W hither Teddy and Christine? W here’s William? W hy must Clementine be so sidelined?) And so, while grown-up Frankie dominated the other half of this episode, all I kept doing was counting the minutes until Maeve would wake back up and, well, kick this episode into high gear. Which she does, setting up the ongoing battle between the rebels/outliers and Charlotte, which will no doubt find our own Caleb in the middle. And hopefully, the confrontation will involve those other characters who were nowhere to be found in this outing. We can only hope, I guess.

Advertisement

Stray o bservations