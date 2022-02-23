March has decided to come in swinging with an abundance of new TV shows. The month continues February’s focus on scams and scandals, starting with Hulu’s The Dropout, about Elizabeth Holmes’ Theranos debacle, and Peacock’s Joe Vs. Carole, which delves back into Tiger King mania. It’s also a big month for video game fans, as the long-awaited Halo adaptation will finally debut on Paramount+. Plus, Netflix’s Big Mouth and Prime Video’s The Boys serve up animated spin-offs with Human Resources and The Boys: Diabolical.



In addition, some big-name movie stars take to the small screen in March: Samuel L. Jackson leads Apple TV+ drama The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, while Renée Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp in NBC’s true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway team up as WeWork founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebecca for Apple TV+’s WeCrashed. Finally, Oscar Isaac ventures into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marc Spector a.k.a. Moon Knight.