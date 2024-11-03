What's on TV this week—a new Adult Swim series (and, er, plenty of election coverage) Plus, Like Water For Chocolate hits Max, Citadel's universe expands, and more.

The biggies

Election coverage (Tuesday)

Thanks to a tiny little thing called the presidential election on November 5, there not a whole lot of shows premiering this week. But at least every news channel will have you covered all day (and week?) long if you have the stomach for it. As far as highlights, The Daily Show has a live special, and Peacock has wisely set up a Steve Kornacki cam.

Hidden gems

Invincible Fight Girl (Adult Swim, Sunday, 12 a.m.)

In Justin Gordon-Montgomery’s animated series, a young Andy (Sydney Mikayla) dreams of becoming the world’s greatest pro wrestler under the alias Fight Girl. As she delves into the sports world, she meets an eccentric crew who help her achieve this goal. Invincible Fight Girl will stream on Max following its Adult Swim premiere.

Like Water For Chocolate (Max, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.)

An adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s book, Like Water For Chocolate is set in Mexico during the Revolution. Tita (Azul Guaita) and Pedro (Andrés Baida) are in love but can’t get together because of family customs. Through magical realism and her connection to cooking, Tita navigates her destiny and even starts an active resistance against oppression.

More good stuff

Meet Me Next Christmas (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Netflix kicks off cheesy-holiday-movie season with Meet Me At Christmas, in which a young woman’s desire to attend a Christmas Eve concert leads her to the love of her life. Christina Milian, Kalen Allen, Devale Ellis, and Kofi Siriboe co-star.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Citadel franchise expands with its second spin-off of the year, the India-set Honey Bunny. In the series, a stuntman and a struggling actor are hurled into the world of espionage. And years later, the now-estranged couple has to team up once more to save their young daughter.

Can’t miss recaps

The Penguin (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m., season two finale)

The Franchise (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Outer Banks (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season four part two)