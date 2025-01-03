5 things to watch on TV this weekend Awards season gears up with the Golden Globes and Wallace & Gromit's new film arrives

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 3 to Sunday, January 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Nikki Glaser will try to save the Golden Globe Awards

CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.: Jo Koy’s stint as the Golden Globes host last year will go down in infamy, and now Nikki Glaser is on the spot. The comedian will lead us through the 2025 ceremony, which marks the first big awards show of the year. Viola Davis and Ted Danson will receive the two Lifetime Achievement trophies. FX boasts the top TV nominees with The Bear and Shōgun, while Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, and Conclave lead the film nominations.

2. Wallace & Gromit seek Vengeance Most Fowl

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The sixth film in the Wallace & Gromit stop-motion franchise sees the return of the villainous Feather McGraw. As the title suggests, Feathers seeks revenge on the cheese-loving inventor and his anthropomorphic beagle. You can read The A.V. Club‘s review here.

3. Elizabeth Banks’ thriller Skincare is here

AMC+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: In this thriller, famous aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) suspects her rival is stalking and harassing her. With the aid of her life coach, Jordan (Lewis Pullman), she goes on a quest to figure out why she’s being tormented. The cast includes Nathan Fillion, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Wendie Malick, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

4. When The Stars Gossip brings 2025’s first K-drama

Netflix, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.: Pachinko‘s Lee Min-ho returns to his rom-com roots with the South Korean series When The Stars Gossip, about the unexpected encounter between a space tourist and an astronaut.

5. RuPaul’s Drag Race is back

MTV, Friday, 8 p.m.: The new year kicks off with a new competitive round of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with 15 drag queens stepping it up to win a $200,000 prize. Season 17’s celebrity judges include Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, Katy Perry, and Law Roach, among others.