The week of October 24 is loaded with promising new shows, highly anticipated returning series, and several new episodes of ongoing TV gems. That includes the start of the second season of White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max, a Guillermo del Toro horror anthology on Netflix, and the continuation of The Walking Dead’s final season on AMC. If you’re in the mood for a trip to the theater, The Banshees Of Inisherin has earned strong reviews while Armageddon Time features Anthony Hopkins. Here’s The A.V. Club’s guide to this week’s best shows and films.
Monday 10/24
- The Vow (HBO) - Episode 2 premieres
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode airs
- Quantum Leap (NBC) - Reboot series continues
- Barbarians (Netflix) - Season 2 now available
- The Banshees Of Inisherin (In theaters) - In Bruges team reunites
Tuesday 10/25
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities (Netflix) - Anthology series premieres
- The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres
- The Patient (Hulu) - The final episode
- Reboot (Hulu) - Season 1 finale
Wednesday 10/26
- The Good Nurse (Netflix) - Serial killer thriller premieres
- Andor (Disney+) - Watch episode 8
- Abbott Elementary (ABC) - New episode airs
- American Horror Story (FX) - Two new episodes
- Documentary Now! (IFC) -Season 4 continues
Thursday 10/27
- Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+) - Part 2 premieres
- Atlanta (FX) - Final season continues
- Walker (The CW) - New episode tonight
- Vampire Academy (Peacock) - Season 1 finale
- Pennyworth (HBO Max) - Season 3 continues
Friday 10/28
- Wendell & Wild (Netflix) - Peele x Henry Selick film streams
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix) - Germany’s Oscars submission
- Armageddon Time (In theaters) - Anthony Hopkins stars
- The Devil’s Hour (Prime Video) - British thriller series premieres
- Big Mouth (Netflix) - Season 6 premieres
Saturday 10/29 & Sunday 10/30
- The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 2 premieres
- Let The Right One In (Showtime) - New episode Sunday
- The Walking Dead (AMC) - The final season continues
- Wendell & Wild (Netflix) - Peele x Henry Selick film streams
- Armageddon Time (In theaters) - Anthony Hopkins stars
Advertisement