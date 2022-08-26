Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. See is back for its final season

SEE — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Friday, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m.: Steven Knight’s sci-fi drama See is set in a dystopian future where a virus has wiped out most of humanity. (It hits hard to read this description now, huh?) Most survivors have lost their sense of sight and evolved into a society that’s found new ways to interact. But several centuries later, babies are born with their vision intact, so tribe leader and warrior Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) makes it his mission to protect them. The third and last season ends on October 14.

2. Arden Cho leads Netflix’s Partner Track

Partner Track | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Legal drama Partner Track is based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name. In it, Teen Wolf’s Arden Cho plays determined lawyer Ingrid Yun, who has to battle several obstacles at work to become—yes—a partner at her law firm, including sexism, racism, and, naturally, a love triangle. Dominic Sherwood, Alexandra Turshen, and Bradley Gibson co-star.

3. Sylvester Stallone suits up as Samaritan

Samaritan - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Friday, Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.: Directed by Julius Avery, the superhero film Samaritan follows Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone), a.k.a. Samaritan, who allegedly went missing 25 years ago. However, a young boy discovers he may be closer than anyone imagined. The cast also includes Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbæk, and Dascha Polanco.



4. India’s award-winning thriller Delhi Crime returns

Delhi Crime: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix India

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Delhi Crime’s first season won the International Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama in 2020. And while that one was based on a real-life investigation, this second season follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), dubbed Madam Sir by her co-workers, as she tries to capture a serial killer in India’s capital amid escalating public fear and media attention.

5. Get ready for a heist with Seoul Vibe

Seoul Vibe | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Action film Seoul Vibe is set during the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and chronicles a crew of baby drivers and thieves, known as the Sangedong Supreme team, as they embark on a car chase. Their goal? To expose the corruption of political slush funds.

6. MTV’s Video Music Awards return

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 | Nominees

Sunday, MTV and The CW, 8 p.m.: Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow host this year’s VMA Awards, with Minaj also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. More, uh, news: The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award. Some of the top nominees this year include Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Harlow, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles, and you should keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s coverage of the big night on Sunday.