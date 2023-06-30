5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Nimona is finally here

Nimona | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Nimona, an animated sci-fi film that was originally scheduled for release in 2020, got pushback from Disney’s leadership because of its LGBTQ representation and moved to Annapurna Pictures under the directorial vision of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Now, at last, we can watch it. Nimona follows the titular shapeshifter teen, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, who bonds with a knight sent to assassinate her. The ensemble also includes Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Indya Moore, Sarah Sherman, and Frances Conroy.

2. Silo finishes its exciting first season

Silo — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: One of the better Apple TV+ originals of the summer, Silo ends its thrilling first season with this 10th outing. The dystopian drama chronicles Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols, an engineer who battles against her community in a future where people live underground. Rashida Jones, Common, David Oyelowo, Harriet Walter, and Tim Robbins co-star. Silo has already received a second-season renewal.

3. The Idol also wraps up

Episode 5 Preview | The Idol | HBO

HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: And just like that, HBO’s The Idol meets its end (for now). The scandalous drama from Sam Levinson and The Weeknd unveils its fifth episode, closing the curtain on its first season. It’s no real loss, but tune in if you want to see if Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) finds her way out of Tedros’ clutches.

4. John Krasinski is back, one last time, as Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan - The Final Season | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: It’s the end of the road for John Krasinski-led spy drama Jack Ryan, which closes with its fourth and final season. This batch premieres with two episodes, with the remaining four airing each week through July 14. In season four, Jack takes on corruption within the U.S. government and military. Let’s ... hope he has a good time doing that.

5. New K-drama Celebrity drops

Celebrity | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Netflix is expanding its South Korean drama slate at a radical pace. Next up is Celebrity, a thriller that centers on Seo A-ri, who becomes a popular star and gets introduced to the dark side of fame.