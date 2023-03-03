6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Daisy Jones & The Six arrives

Daisy Jones & the Six - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six is finally here. The show tells the story of the titular Fleetwood Mac-inspired fictional band, their rise to fame in the ’70s, and the volatile relationship between singer-songwriters Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough). Prime Video is also releasing this fake band’s very real album, Aurora, on March 3. The ensemble includes Suki Waterhouse, Camilla Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant. Season one premieres with three episodes with three more releasing on March 10, two on March 17, and the two-part finale on March 24. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

Overall, as an adaptation, the series is a success, thanks to the competent work of creators Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and co-showrunner Will Graham. Anything jettisoned is barely missed, and what’s brought to life exists even more vibrantly than on the page. ﻿

2. Hangout comedy Grand Crew kicks off season two

Grand Crew Season 2 | Official Trailer | NBC

NBC, Friday, 8:30 p.m.: Co-created by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, Grand Crew follows a group of old friends navigating their personal and professional lives while often hanging out at their favorite wine bar. Nicole Byer, Echo Kellum, Carl Tart, Gracie Mercedes, Aaron Jennings, and Justin Cunningham co-star. Check out what Jackson and Byer had to say about season two of this can’t-miss comedy.

3. Apple TV+ brings back The Problem With Jon Stewart

The Problem with Jon Stewart — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Host, director, and writer Jon Stewart returns with more episodes of The Problem With Jon Stewart. The six new installments focus on topics such as inflation, crime, defense policy, and democracy. The shows will also include interviews with Oklahoma state senator Nathan Dahm talking gun control and California Governor Gavin Newsom discussing prison reform.

4. CNN charts The Rise And Fall Of HQ Trivia

CNN Films - Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia

CNN, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Remember HQ Trivia, the viral game app that forced players to log in simultaneously to test their knowledge for cash prizes? Its tremendous success was undone by—to no one’s surprise—corporate clashes. But more dark stuff went on behind the scenes, including a tragic death. Salima Koroma directs Glitch: The Rise And Fall Of HQ Trivia to unpack how this revolutionary game show startup ended with a thud.

5. Gigi Hadid joins season two of Next In Fashion

Next in Fashion: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Supermodel Gigi Hadid joins Queer Eye star Tan France as the new co-host of the Netflix reality show Next In Fashion. Haddid, who replaces the departed Alexa Chung, and France will choose from 12 participants competing for $200,000 and the chance to showcase their boldest looks on a global stage. Guest judges this season include Donatella Versace, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Helena Christensen, and Ashley Park.

6. In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The eight-part docuseries In The Name Of God examines the true story of the Christian Gospel Mission (JMS) and the Korean leaders who named themselves God’s brides and claimed to be prophets. The show will also dig into the tragedy behind the Odaeyang mass suicide, where 32 members who believed in doomsday were found dead.