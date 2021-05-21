Who is your all-time favorite SNL host?

Jon Hamm

Probably because I remember so many awful SNL hosts from when I was a kid, now I’m just grateful if they’re not obviously reading cue cards and seem to be game to get in the spirit of the whole thing. Maybe now after fortysome years, people have a better idea of what’s in store when they sign up to host; this season alone I was very impressed with Regina King, Daniel Kaluuya, and Regé-Jean Page for stepping in and killing it as first-timers. But my favorite example of this is when Jon Hamm hosts. The Mad Men actor wasn’t really known for his comedy chops when he hosted for the first time in 2008 (returning twice in 2010), but he apparently took to the SNL stage so easily that he could commandeer entire sketches by himself (without a regular cast member in sight) like in “Jon Hamm’s John Ham,” or forcing Michael Bublé to sing at Hamm & Bublé’s restaurant. Hamm’s best SNL moments, though, are when he veers completely out of character, like playing Barney to Kirsten Wiig’s Darlique in a bizarre bickering lounge singer act. A return Hamm hosting visit to SNL is overdue; I’d love to see him with the current cast. [Gwen Ihnat]