Whoopi Goldberg met with Pope Francis on apparent Sister Act 3 business

Whoopi Goldberg is [sigh] back in the habit once again. After missing two days on The View, Goldberg returned with a very important message: She wants to send the Pope some bees and also Sister Act 3 might be filming in the Vatican.

In an Instagram story reposted by The View’s account, Goldberg’s dispatch from the center of the Catholic world teased fans with the possibilities of a more papal Sister Act movie. Per Deadline, Goldberg is scouting locations in Vatican City for the long-gestating final chapter of the trilogy. In the video, she barely goes into much more than that. All we really see is her getting in and out of luxury cars and imagining all those singing nuns in the Vatican. Maybe. Her cryptic message on Instagram left us salivating for salvation. Free us, Whoopi, of our torment and tell us about Sister Act 3.

“Maybe, since you’re seeing everything, you’re figuring out what I’m doing here,” Goldberg said while filming Vatican City. “Picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”



In addition to her location scouting, Goldberg also told her View viewers that she was concerned about a lack of bees in the Vatican.



“The Vatican should have bees,” Goldberg said after learning of the Pope’s bee shortage. “Having bees brings attention to the fact that bees are dying all around the planet.”

“Maybe I should send the Pope some bees,” she said. As of press time, we have not confirmed whether or not Goldberg followed through on her plan to “send the Pope some bees.”



There hasn’t been much news on the Sister Act 3 front since earlier this year when Goldberg said that she’s holding the Mother Superior role for Maggie Smith. We’re reasonably sure that Smith only gets out of bed for Julian Fellowes, but hey, maybe she’d settle for Tyler Perry. Apparently, it was Perry who got everyone else on board.

“They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time [about making Sister Act 3],” she said. “They said nobody wanted to see it, and then Tyler went in and said, ‘I want to see it.’ Next thing I knew, we were on. That’s the power of TP.”

You heard it here first: The power of TP compels you to make Sister Act 3 for Disney+.