Will Ferrell wants to bring Husavik to Broadway with Eurovision stage adaptation Lars, Sigrit, and the "Play Jaja Ding Dong" guy might be heading to Broadway.

Five years after Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams proved to a locked-down world they have the songwriting prowess and Scandinavian accents to win the Eurovision Song Contest, Ferrell is ready to return to Húsavík. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show [per Broadway World], the man behind Lars Erikssong revealed that he is developing a stage adaptation of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved, long-running European songwriting contest. “We’re trying to develop it into a Broadway show,” Ferrell told Norton. However, the only development he spoke of was Ferrell’s trip to the 2024 Contest with a songwriter and director because “they had never seen it.” No further details were given, but Eurovision does seem like a good fit for the stage, considering, you know, the movie is built around several performances.

Eurovision was the rare Netflix film to be discussed in the real world, enough to nab an Oscar nomination for the song “Husavik – My Home Town.” Could Fire Saga be in line for a Tony next? We hope to hear the words, “And the Tony goes to “Jaja Ding Dong,'” in the not-too-distant future. We know it would please the Húsavík residents, known for aggressively requesting the song at live events. Nevertheless, Eurovision wouldn’t be the first Ferrell movie adapted to the stage. Elf received its own Broadway musical in 2010. Alas, we are still waiting on Casa De Mi Padre to make the move to the Great White Way.