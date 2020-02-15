Willem Dafoe and the 50 most anticipated movies of 2020 headline our favorite stories of the week

The Week In FeaturesThe Week In FeaturesHere’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- The Outsider shape-shifted into silliness last night
- Jojo Rabbit is not the new Life Is Beautiful
- Radiolab sends off co-host Robert Krulwich in the most Radiolab way possible
Tuesday
- Alan Yang on Little America and the limits of stories that are “ripped from the headlines”
- The A.V. Club’s 50 most anticipated movies of 2020
Wednesday
- Green screen, working with kids, rubber overalls—Willem Dafoe embraces it all
- Birds Of Prey and its complex relationship with queer identity
- What are you reading in February?
Thursday
- “Sarah Connor doesn’t thrash”: Linda Hamilton on her enduring Terminator character
- Et tu, Betty? Riverdale is finally catching up to its ominous flash-forwards