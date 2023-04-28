Wish, And Just Like That, Black Mirror, and other trailers you may have missed this week

News

Wish, And Just Like That, Black Mirror, and other trailers you may have missed this week

XO Kitty, The Witcher, and the Rose Byrne/Seth Rogen-led Platonic also dropped some new looks this week

ByThe A.V. Club
Image: Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, Craig Blakenhorn/Max

This was a big week for movies. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, fans and industry insiders were treated to some first looks at some of the most anticipated upcoming releases, including Wicked, Wonka, and Dune 2. Unfortunately for us, precious few of those clips are available to the public at this point.

But fortunately for us, there is plenty else to tide us over in the meantime. Potential blockbusters Wish, The Flash, and The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes released new trailers this week. On the TV side, The Witcher, The Other Two, Black Mirror, and And Just Like That also charted their returns. Check out all the other trailers you need to see this week, right here.

The Other Two

The Other Two Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

At long last, HBO Max favorite The Other Two is back for a third season, still chasing dreams and highlighting the hell out of Molly Shannon and Wanda Sykes. This season, Cary (Drew Tarver) is still gay (and that’s okay!) and preparing for the premiere of his indie drama The Night Nurse after it faced “the most COVID delays of any movie.” Brooke (Heléne York) is getting in the groove of the managerial lifestyle while rekindling things with Lance (Josh Segarra), and Chase (Case Walker) is fighting off some tough but fair allegations of finally being 18 years old (the dirt stache he sports in one scene, straight out of the Biebs’ playbook, certainly doesn’t help the case). And Pat (Shannon)? Per usual, she’s biting off much more than she can chew, including a continued relationship with Streeter (Ken Marino). In short; everyone is in full form. The series returns May 4, and airs episodes weekly. [Hattie Lindert]

Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

The story of LeBron James is finally getting the Peacock original movie treatment. Shooting Stars largely follows James and his high school friends when they came together and became the high-ranked high school basketball team in the country. Marquis “Mookie” Cook stars as the future superstar, while Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin, Avery S. Wills, Jr., and Khalil Everage round out the squad. James himself also serves as a producer. Shooting Stars arrives on Peacock on June 2. [Drew Gillis]

The Equalizer 3

THE EQUALIZER 3 - Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

Touted as the final entry in the Equalizer series, The Equalizer 3 sees Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall losing his tenuous peace in Sicily when the mob begins wreaking havoc. Dakota Fanning joins the cast for the franchise’s last outing, while director Antoine Fuqua returns. The Equalizer 3 is slated to hit screens on September 1. [Drew Gillis]

XO Kitty

XO, Kitty | Official Trailer | Netflix

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before saga can’t be, won’t be stopped. New series XO, Kitty sees the titular character head to Seoul, South Korea to be with her long-distance boyfriend, only to learn that love is a lot harder when it’s her own heart on the line. “She’s stepping into the fore — picking up the baton from Lara Jean,” co-showrunner Sascha Rothchild explains in a press statement. All 10 episodes of XO, Kitty are expected to hit Netflix on May 18. [Drew Gillis]

The Flash

The Flash - Official Trailer 2

Although this is ostensibly a movie about Barry Allen, it’s Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne that takes center stage in the new trailer. Unlike Affleck’s Batman, this Bruce seems to approve of Barry breaking the universe in order to save his parents. He’s even willing to help Barry out by putting on the suit and breaking out the old catchphrases. (“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” Keaton proclaims with dramatic gravitas.) Also suiting up is Supergirl (Sasha Calle), seen in her suit for the first time, emblazoned with the Zor-El crest that stands for hope. All of these heroes, plus a bonus Flash, will team up to face off with a (slightly confused) Michael Shannon as General Zod. The Flash hits theaters on June 16. [Mary Kate Carr]

The Witcher

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

The final days of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia are upon us. The third season of The Witcher is another one of Netflix’s ventures into splitting a season into two parts, for whatever reason. As Geralt attempts to hide and protect Ciri, “they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery,” according to a Netflix summary. “They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.” Volume 1, consisting of five episodes, releases on June 29, while the three-episode Volume 2 arrives on July 27. [Drew Gillis]

Strange Way Of Life

STRANGE WAY OF LIFE (2023) Official Trailer [HD] Pedro Almodóvar, Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal

Described as Pedro Almodóvar’s “answer to Brokeback Mountain,Strange Way Of Life sees Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as a couple who have apparently been together for decades. The first trailer is pretty light on plot but heavy on vibes and meaningful glances, and offers a glimpse at the younger versions of Hawke and Pascal’s characters, presumably at the beginning of their relationship. Strange Way Of Life premieres at Cannes next month and releases in Spain on May 26; a stateside release date has yet to be confirmed. [Drew Gillis]

Black Mirror

Black Mirror: Season 6 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Apparently, the world wasn’t bleak enough already, so we’re being blessed with a new round of Black Mirror episodes. Charlie Brooker’s anthology is back with season six and a slew of popular actors, including Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Zazie Beetz, Ben Barnes, Salma Hayek Pinault, Rory Culkin, Kate Mara, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, and Myha’la Harrold, among others. As with all things Black Mirror, expect the unexpected in the twisted, dark, satirical take on society. There’s no update on how many episodes are in season six, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be more than the outings in previous seasons. No official premiere date has been shared yet. [Saloni Gajjar]

And Just Like That

And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max

Forget about everything else, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) is almost back. That’s right, HBO Max has announced that And Just Like That… returns this June for its second season. Forget Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda’s(Cynthia Nixon) exploits, let go of that excitement about Aidan’s (John Corbett) comeback, and pray that the show treats Seema (Sarita Choudhary), Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), and Nya (Karen Pittman) better this time. The only thing that matters to this writer is that AJLT’s breakout star, and hopefully their comedy concert, is here. As seen in the trailer, Carrie is finding her sexual groove again and Charlotte is engaged in her kids’ school politics, but Miranda is still with Che and her ex-husband, Steve (Eigenberg) is nowhere to be found. We can’t wait to see how AJLT elevates television this summer. [Saloni Gajjar] 

Platonic

Platonic — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

“The problem with Platonic is that I’m going to want them to be romantic,” A.V. Club staff writer Mary Kate Carr opined in a Slack channel earlier this week. Sorry Mary Kate—while the trailer certainly does give rom-com vibes, it doesn’t seem like Rose Byrne plans on leaving her husband (Luke MacFarlane) for Seth Rogen anytime soon. That said, watching Byrne and Rogen rekindle a long-lost friendship—which apparently includes snorting ketamine but thinking it’s cocaine—still seems pretty fun. Platonic airs its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on May 24, and will see weekly releases on Wednesdays for the rest of the season. [Drew Gillis]

Next Goal Wins

NEXT GOAL WINS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

“What if Taika Waititi made Ted Lasso?” may be a reductive reading of Next Goal Wins’ first trailer, but this much is true: Taika Waititi is directing a soccer movie. Michael Fassbender stars as “maverick coach” Thomas Rongen as he attempts to turn around the American Samoa team after their “infamous” 2001 31-0 FIFA loss. Will Arnet and Elisabeth Moss also feature, while Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, and Taika Waititi round out the cast. [Drew Gillis]

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Official Trailer

It’s been 8 years since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part Two hit theaters, bringing the story of Katniss Everdeen and the Hunger Games to a (very mutedly) positive conclusion. But just like those well-dressed psychopaths in the Capitol, moviegoers have still got a taste for killing games and flashy spectacle, and so here we are: Feasting on the new trailer for Hunger Games prequel project The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. The basic principles of a Hunger Games movie are still clearly in play: Pretty youngsters killing each other for the delight of well-heeled monsters, with rebellion bubbling up at the edges. Our central characters this time are Lucy (Rachel Zegler), a tribute in the upcoming 10th games, and Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), a Capitol resident assigned as her mentor—and who is still decades away from transforming into a fascist-chic Donald Sutherland from the original films. The film hits theaters on November 17. [William Hughes]

Wish

Disney’s Wish | Official Teaser Trailer

After confirming Chris Pine as part of the cast at this week’s CinemaCon, Disney finally released a teaser for their latest animated musical Wish. Oscar-winner and celebrated thing-doer Ariana DeBose stars as Asha, who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.” Star is, obviously, her pet goat, and the two set out on an adventure to save their community, and maybe discover some inner strength along the way. Wish hits theaters on November 22.

