This was a big week for movies. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, fans and industry insiders were treated to some first looks at some of the most anticipated upcoming releases, including Wicked, Wonka, and Dune 2. Unfortunately for us, precious few of those clips are available to the public at this point.



But fortunately for us, there is plenty else to tide us over in the meantime. Potential blockbusters Wish, The Flash, and The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes released new trailers this week. On the TV side, The Witcher, The Other Two, Black Mirror, and And Just Like That also charted their returns. Check out all the other trailers you need to see this week, right here.