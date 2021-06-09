Matt Damon and Tom Hiddleston Image : Jimmy Kimmel Live (Screenshot)/John Phillips (Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Whether in Eurotrip or Team America: World Police, Matt Damon knows how to cameo. The Academy Award-winner is no stranger to bit parts that make people say, “Did those edibles kick in or is that Matt Damon?” For example, Damon caused double-takes aplenty in an early scene in Thor: Ragnarok, playing Loki in a mocking play about how dumb Thor: The Dark World is.

Seeing as its Loki day, which thankfully comes before Thor’s Day (aka Thursday), Tom Hiddleston finally responded to Damon’s impression while promoting his Disney+ show on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Were you disappointed when you found out he would be playing your character?” asked Kimmel. “Loki, as we know, contains multitudes, and somehow contains Matt Damon, even in that suit,” Hiddleston said. “It’s kind of like Matt’s trying to bump me from my own character.”



Hiddleston joins Kimmel in slamming the actor, saying that Damon tried to bump Hiddleston from his movie. “Yes, he’s always taking things that don’t belong to him and trying to get into places where he’s unwelcome,” responds Kimmel. This tracks with Damon’s penchant for sneaking up on audiences and Kimmel’s decade-plus feud with the actor.

“All I can say is, next time there’s a Jason Bourne movie, maybe, in another reality, there’s another Jason Bourne around the corner,” Hiddleston said, presumably referring to his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner. Kimmel, who is obviously confused and forgot about Ren, says that Hiddleston would be a million times better as Jason Bourne. The Jeremy Renner erasure happening on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will not stand, man.

Aside from dunking on Damon, a sport almost as beloved as spotting Damon cameos, Hiddleston offered some thoughts on his early days as Loki. Fans of the show will get a kick out of it, but any Ren-heads, please avert your eyes.