One of life’s greatest truths is that Catwoman is bisexual. Long before it was canon in the comic books, Selina Kyle has oozed bisexuality. In fact, The Batman may be the most bisexual installment we’ve ever seen in the Batman universe. From the casting to the overall moodiness of this chapter—the film has a certain je ne sais quoi. To take it even further, Zoë Kravitz has explicitly brought this aspect to the big screen with her interpretation of the antiheroine with one little “baby.”

In the soon arriving The Batman, Kyle enters her apartment looking for her friend Anika, and calls her “baby.” While this could be read as platonic, Kravitz says she interprets that moment as hinting at a romantic relationship.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz says in an interview with Pedestrian. When the interviewer then expresses joy at the idea of Kravitz’s Catwoman being bisex ual, Kravitz exclaims, “I agree!”

In another interview for the outlet , director Matt Reeves agrees with Kravitz’s take on Kyle.

“[The film is] very true to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there,” Reeves says.

“I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them,” he adds.



While this is definitely scrapping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to actual on-screen representation, hopefully there will be more opportunities to explore this aspect of Catwoman’s identity in later installments, instead of just focusing on her lust for Bruce Wayne.

The Batman opens in theaters this Friday, March 4.