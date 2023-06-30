11 movies to check out on Netflix this July

Titanic (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Everyone’s been thinking about the Titanic this summer after the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which was on its way—with five people on board—to the wreckage of the doomed luxury liner. Netflix suffered some backlash after adding James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic to its service for July, with subscribers arguing it was taking advantage of a terrible tragedy. While the timing is certainly a bad look for Netflix, given the lead time needed to license any movie title for any service, Titanic was scheduled to return to the Red Envelope before the Titan launched. Maybe out of respect they could have pressed “pause” on making it available; you’ll have to vote with your remote on that one. As if you need reminding, Titanic won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, and is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.