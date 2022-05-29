Vampire in Brooklyn (available June 1)

The 1995 Eddie Murphy-starring horror- comedy Vampire in Brooklyn is a crazy clash of very different storytellers. Directed by Wes Craven just before Scream gave his amazing career another bump, the film was written by a few people, including Murphy’s brother Charlie. Seeing as how Charlie’s career never really took off until he appeared on The Dave Chappelle Show in 2003, you can guess how well his screenwriting career went. (Note: his last screenplay was for Norbit in 2007 which is likely where Eddie said he was good on screenplays from his brother). The setup for the film is “Big City Vampire 101” in which a boat carrying mysterious cargo docs in Brooklyn and the crew has all been massacred. From there, more murders start happening and the culprit is Murphy’s vampire Maximillian, the only survivor of a group of Caribbean vampires. Maximillian quickly snags himself a Renfield in Kadeem Hardison and forces him to help find Brooklyn resident and half-vampire Rita, played by Angela Bassett. In 2015 coverage of the film for The A.V. Club, Alex McLevy wrote (in an article with the headline, “Eddie Murphy’s Vampire in Brooklyn was a Total Mess”) that the film was “not particularly funny, nor dramatic, nor thrilling, it befuddled audiences and critics alike, and is remembered (if at all) as a misfire in the actor’s canon.” So, why list it in this slideshow? Because bad movies are fun to watch—especially when you don’t have to pay for them.