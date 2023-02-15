Why 2023 is shaping up as the year of the rom-com

Rumblings of a romantic-comedy renaissance began in 2022, when films such as The Lost City, Fire Island, Bros, and Ticket To Paradise sparked new interest in a genre that had faded sharply over the last decade. But it turns out that 2022 was just a warm-up for what’s coming in 2023, when a massive slate of high-profile rom-coms is scheduled to arrive in theaters and on streaming platforms.

Jennifer Lopez (who else?) kicked things off in January with Shotgun Wedding. And the month of romantic love, aka February, h as already seen films featuring rom-com standard bearer Reese Witherspoon and Alison Brie, among others. The rest of this year will bring even more familiar faces back to the rom-com circuit, including Lily James, Rachael Leigh Cook, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Anne Hathaway. With movie fans again clamoring for the chance to embrace their inner romantic, and stars and studios more than happy to answer the call, here’s a comprehensive rundown of the many rom-coms that are on tap for 2023.