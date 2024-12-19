We're all headed to The Bone Temple in 2026 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple will arrive in theaters just 6 months after 28 Years Later.

Look: We have genuinely no idea what Danny Boyle, Nia DaCosta, and screenwriter Alex Garland are cooking up for their trilogy of new 28 ____ Later movies, the first trailer, for the first of the films, promising something pretty weird even by the standards of zombie fiction. We do know that the second of those new 28 Years Later movies, the DaCosta-directed The Bone Temple, has an absolutely kick-ass title, though—and now we know when it’s coming: January 16, 2026, just six months after the first 28 Years Later arrives in theaters.

That’s a very quick turnaround, apparently owing to a decision to film the two movies back-to-back. (That’s per star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, making brief comments from whatever life support tent they keep you in after starring in a movie as poorly received as this month’s Kraven The Hunter.) The first Years film, directed by Boyle (who originated this series way back in 2002) is set to arrive in theaters on June 20, 2025. No word yet on when the third movie of the promised trilogy can be expected, or whether either Boyle or DaCosta will end up directing. (Garland, who broke into movies with his script for 28 Days Later before becoming a director in his own right, is set to pen both currently scheduled films.)

As the title implies, 28 Years Later is set some undisclosed period of time [Ed.: Double-check whether they ever get around to saying how long] after the outbreak of the deadly rage virus, depicting a world where both humanity, and infected-kind, have both gone a bit mutant in the intervening years. We don’t know exactly what goes down in the Bone Temple, for instance, but it being called the Bone Temple makes us think probably nothing good. (Unless you like things that are extremely heavy metal.) The recently released trailer for 28 Years Later does contain a shot of Ralph Fiennes hanging out in a location which, if it is not the Bone Temple, should consider adopting the branding; we’ll know more when the first part of 28 Years Later arrives in theaters next June.

