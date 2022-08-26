After a record-setting premiere to get things started, interest is running high for the second episode of House Of The Dragon (or HotD, if you prefer). The episode’s title, “The Rogue Prince,” implies that we’ll be seeing more of Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen but, of course, speculating on what will happen next in this show is a tricky business. Those who’ve read the source material—George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire And Blood—already have some idea of the big story beats to come. Or they might think they do. Like Game Of Thrones before it, House Of The Dragon may very well stray from its source material, which is rather sparse and based on third-party recollections many years after the events in the series. We’ve already seen some gaps filled in with deeper character moments, and future changes may be even more significant. There are no safe bets here (though some might be safer than others). As the series continues we’ll be posting our burning questions before each new episode. Here are some of the things we’re wondering about this week.
1. Will all those premiere viewers come back for more?
1. Will all those premiere viewers come back for more?
More than 10 million viewers tuned in for the first episode, in part to see if House Of The Dragon could recapture the Game Of Thrones magic. Of course, the real test comes this week. Will the second episode retain, or even build on, that massive audience? And what about those viewers who wrote off the franchise after that widely derided Game Of Thrones finale—will they somehow find their way back to Westeros? Among those who watched, did the first episode do enough to reassure them that the show won’t make the same missteps as its predecessor? Right off the bat, House Of The Dragon seemed to resort to familiar gimmicks like graphic sex and even more graphic violence, not to mention a controversial, bloody birth scene. The numbers this week could tell a lot about the show’s future success, so we’ll be paying close attention, along with HBO execs.
2. How much will episode 2 stick to the books?
2. How much will episode 2 stick to the books?
Although the first episode follows the history in Fire And Blood pretty closely, we’ve already seen a few deviations from the source material. As early as the first scene we see King Jaehaerys I (Michael Carter) present at a Great Council meeting that he missed in the book. And the opening voiceover states that House Targaryen has 10 adult dragons under its yolk, half as many as they had at the same time in Fire And Blood. These may be minor, throwaway details or they could be the first sign of changes to come. Some viewers have already noticed sparks flying between Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who are now much closer in age than in the original. And there certainly weren’t any mentions of a dragon saddle for two. Even those who haven’t read the books, though, can guess that this relationship—whatever its nature—is headed down a rocky path. Martin has said that the show will merely expand upon and flesh out the existing story, yet there are always compromises when adapting from the page to the screen. So what other changes could the showrunners have in store?
3. How soon before there’s a time jump?
3. How soon before there’s a time jump?
Based on the cast list and promotional material, at least two of the main roles have been double cast as younger and older versions of the same characters. In episode one we saw Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra and Carey as Alicent Hightower, but at some point those roles will be played by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively. So we’re expecting a time jump at some point. What about the rest of the cast? Will they be aged up through hair and makeup, or will they just look the same and hope we won’t notice (kind of like we’re not supposed to notice that the world of House Of The Dragon looks pretty much the same as it did in Game Of Thrones, 200 years in the future). How much time will we spend with the characters in the current period before it fast forwards to the future? And will it happen all at once or will we go back and forth in time, covering significant events over the course of their lives out of chronological order?
4. Who will fans root for?
4. Who will fans root for?
Anyone who’s read any of George R.R. Martin’s books (or seen Game Of Thrones, for that matter) will tell you that becoming invested in any of his characters is opening yourself up to heartbreak. Martin likes to keep his readers on their toes and explore the gray areas of human nature. Few of his characters are purely heroic or purely villainous. Plus, he tends to suddenly kill them off in surprising and shocking ways. House Of The Dragon has a few standout characters (Daemon comes to mind), but it seems to want us to side with Rhaenyra, newly crowned Princess of Dragonstone. We must remember, though, that she is still a Targaryen, and as many disappointed fans who became attached to a certain Mother of Dragons could tell you, Targaryens can snap at any moment. Once you’ve been burned (sorry) it’s hard to find trust again. There are other notable characters with fan-favorite potential (Eve Best’s Rhaenys, a.k.a. the Queen Who Never Was, got to deliver some of the snarkiest lines in the premiere) but they’ll need to show us something that makes them worth rooting for.
5. Who will be the key players in this game?
5. Who will be the key players in this game?
Though House Of The Dragon is new, it’s centered on the same old game. Who will take over the Iron Throne? The opening voiceover hints at the coming conflict: “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.” So far there are a few pieces on the board. There’s the hotheaded Prince Daemon, who was exiled from King’s Landing and ordered to return to his wife in the Vale at the end of the episode. We don’t yet know where he’s headed on dragonback with his paramour Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), but it’s definitely not back to the woman he calls his “bronze bitch.”
Prince Daemon’s greatest adversary so far seems to be Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). As the Hand of the King he wields a certain amount of direct influence over King Viserys (Paddy Considine), but he’s also made some indirect moves that might be even more strategic. He got Daemon out of the way by making sure Viserys knew of his brother’s antics on the Street of Silk and his “heir for a day” toast. He also sent his daughter Alicent to comfort the king in his bedchamber, wearing her mother’s best dress. We see you, Otto.
So far these are the two contenders we’re keeping an eye on. Everyone in the series is playing their own game, though, so no one can be counted out.