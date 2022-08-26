5. Who will be the key players in this game?

Though House Of The Dragon is new, it’s centered on the same old game. Who will take over the Iron Throne? The opening voiceover hints at the coming conflict: “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.” So far there are a few pieces on the board. There’s the hotheaded Prince Daemon, who was exiled from King’s Landing and ordered to return to his wife in the Vale at the end of the episode. We don’t yet know where he’s headed on dragonback with his paramour Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), but it’s definitely not back to the woman he calls his “bronze bitch.”

Prince Daemon’s greatest adversary so far seems to be Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). As the Hand of the King he wields a certain amount of direct influence over King Viserys (Paddy Considine), but he’s also made some indirect moves that might be even more strategic. He got Daemon out of the way by making sure Viserys knew of his brother’s antics on the Street of Silk and his “heir for a day” toast. He also sent his daughter Alicent to comfort the king in his bedchamber, wearing her mother’s best dress. We see you, Otto.

So far these are the two contenders we’re keeping an eye on. Everyone in the series is playing their own game, though, so no one can be counted out.

