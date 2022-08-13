“Kenny Dies” (Season 5, Episode 3)

If you know anything at all about South Park, you know the show kills off Kenny a lot. And just like Kenny, some issues keep coming back no matter how dead and buried we thought they were. This episode originally aired in 2001, and while the political and scientific landscape has changed drastically since then, the debate over stem cell research (the subject of this episode) is relevant again because of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, creating a legal quagmire that extends beyond the procedure itself.

“Kenny Dies” starts out with an abortion, so you know right away we’re heading into politically incorrect territory. The rest of the episode skirts the abortion conversation, though, in favor of another issue Parker and Stone wanted to take on: a ban on stem cell research. When the boys find out that Kenny has a fatal muscular disease, Cartman sets out to find a cure and learns about the potential of stem cells in fighting such illnesses. At the time of this episode, President George W. Bush, under pressure from his pro-life backers, had placed a ban on such research. So Cartman goes to Congress, makes an impassioned speech on behalf of his friend, and even leads a singalong of Asia’s “Heat O f T he Moment” for some reason. Anyway, it works and congress lifts the ban, but it’s too late to help poor Kenny. If this sounds like uncharacteristically altruistic behavior for Cartman, rest assured he has an ulterior motive.

Beyond the stem cell and abortion discussion, there’s another timely argument here that’s worth mentioning: the episode’s biting commentary on the dangers of opportunistic politicians messing with science they don’t understand for the sake of scoring political points. If only we’d learned the lesson back then.