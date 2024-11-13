Abbott Elementary's neighborhood is changing whether they like it or not in exclusive new clip The teachers tackle gentrification in tonight's episode of the beloved ABC sitcom.

Abbott Elementary continues to be a fun, safe escape from the ongoing horrors of the outside world, but even the fictionalized Philadelphia of the ABC series isn’t entirely safe from some of the cold hard truths of reality. In the second season, our favorite public school teachers were forced into competition with a nearby charter school. This season, they’re dealing with the installation of a nearby golf course that’s changing the neighborhood. And in an exclusive clip from Wednesday night’s episode, yet more change is afoot when the teachers discover their beloved local deli “is being turned into a freakin’ smoothie shop,” as Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) puts it.

This new deli proves to be divisive in the teachers’ lounge, as Gregory (Tyler James Williams) turns out to be a pretty big smoothie fan. (“Your thoughts about food are war crimes, and you should be sent to the Hague,” Melissa complains.) The rest of the gang aren’t so enthused, and Melissa, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) will be teaming up “to fight the gentrification,” according to the episode logline. Elsewhere, “the District asks Ava (Janelle James) to give a presentation to fellow principals.”

The deli plotline—which may force Melissa to “drive all the way to Wawa”—may be just the latest domino effect of the fancy golf course nearby, an ongoing issue that has been bubbling since the fourth season began. Previously, the construction interfered with Abbott’s facilities and it even led to the enrollment of the school’s first white student. For Barbara, who declares the deli “an institution,” it also seems to trigger one of her ongoing issues, a fear that old ways and traditions are being disrespected and forgotten by the younger generations. And of course, Jacob would never miss an opportunity to get his Social Justice Warrior on by joining his co-workers in their crusade.

Earlier this week, ABC announced that after the midseason hiatus (marked by a two-episode midseason finale on December 4), Abbott will return on January 8 with the highly anticipated It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia crossover episode. In the meantime, “The Deli” airs on Wednesday night at 9:30 pm E.T. on ABC, and will be available on Hulu the following day.