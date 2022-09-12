In what seems like a suspiciously Taylor Swift-esque “I’m using this awards show where I’m hoping to get a trophy as part of the marketing for my next project” move, ABC has just released a trailer for the upcoming second season of hit comedy Abbott Elementary... just a few hours before the start of the Emmys, where the show is nominated in four categories (and two people, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, are up for Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy). Just a few weeks ago, Taylor Swift used her VMA acceptance speech to tease her next album, Midnights, and now Abbott Elementary seems to be doing a similar thing.

Of course, by releasing the trailer before the Emmys rather than waiting to see if Abbott Elementary wins any awards, ABC now has us spending this entire story talking about Abbott Elementary and the fact that it might win Emmys, which is the next best thing to actually winning Emmys. It’s Christmas Eve, not a potentially disappointing Christmas afternoon.

Official Trailer - Abbott Elementary Season 2

Anyway, here’s the trailer. It’s a lot of fun. Everybody’s going back to school and having wacky fun and shenanigans, and the show will be returning to ABC on September 21 (that’s next week already!). But why think about next week when we might be mere hours away from Abbott Elementary winning a few Emmys? Hey, if creator and star Quinta Brunson wins Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy, she will only be the second Black woman to ever win and the first in 40 years, to say nothing of the fact that she’ll set a whole bunch of other records if the show wins everything it’s nominated for. Are we now overhyping it? It’s Christmas Eve, there’s no such thing! (We say that now, but wait until the potential doldrums of… Christmas afternoon.)

