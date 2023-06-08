Mutanga began animating when his father introduced him to the 3-D software Blender, and taught himself new techniques by watching YouTube videos. His own YouTube page is filled with LEGO recreations of pop culture moments, like the blockbuster “Running Up That Hill” scene from Stranger Things.

Max’s Song but in LEGO | Running Up That Hill | LEGO Stranger Things 4

But it was his LEGO recreation of the Across The Spider-Verse trailer that caught the attention of Miller and Phil Lord, who directed The Lego Movie. “We found out that it was a 14-year-old kid who made it and we were like, ‘This looks incredibly sophisticated for a nonadult, nonprofessional to have made,” Miller told the NYT. “It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Lego Movie is inspired by people making films with Lego bricks at home. That’s what made us want to make the movie,” Lord added. “Then the idea in Spider-Verse is that a hero can come from anywhere. And here comes this heroic young person who’s inspired by the movie that was inspired by people like him.” Seems like this prodigy has a bright future ahead.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse but in LEGO | Official Trailer (4K)