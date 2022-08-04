Bipedal slab of sunburned beef chuck Alex Jones is on trial for defamation charges brought against him by the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting’s victims. Things are, to put it mildly, not going well for him. Like, for instance, the part during yesterday’s cross-examination that saw prosecutor Mark Bankston demonstrate that the InfoWars host had definitely perjured himself on live television.



Lawyer Asks Alex Jones if He Knows What ‘Perjury’ Is After Surprise Text Message Reveal

This moment of pure, uncut schadenfreude sees Bankston reveal that Jones’ lawyer had made a mistake and sent along two years of Jones’ cell phone history —including Sandy Hook-related messages whose existence Jones previously denied—12 days earlier. In the process, we see Jones try to squirm his way out of admitting he’s been lying under oath throughout the trial.



Like the similarly televised moment when Lisa rips Ralph Wiggum’s heart in half, there are several moments in the above video that give us a kind of x-ray view of Jones realizing just how badly he’s screwed up. There’s the bit when Jones figures out what’s happening, says “nice trick,” and Bankston giggles in response. There’s Jones rolling his eyes and calling the reveal Bankston’s “Perry Mason moment.” There’s Jones staring at one of his own printed-out emails and having to confirm that he does, indeed, sometimes send emails. Best of all, there’s the simple question, “You know what perjury is, right?” and Jones squinting and gesticulating frantically in response as he tries to explain he’s “not a tech guy.”



The Second When His Heart Rips In Half (The Simpsons)

The long-time conspiracy theorist, grifter, and archenemy of both globalists and shirts has given us big legal self owns before—most notably when he had to defend himself through statements that his fight against dark satanic plots has actually just been part of him “playing a character” all these years.



But the prolonged discomfort on display here—and its uncanny resemblance to an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia scene—makes Jones’ perjury admission stand out in the ever-expanding hall of fame for his most boneheaded moments.



