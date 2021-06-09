Sam Neill does look very handsome in these little hats. Photo : Apple TV+

We’ll get to Sam Neill and his cute little hats in a minute, but first: Does this trailer for Apple TV’s new sci-fi drama really and truly end with a Jurassic Park reference? “Hold on to your humanity” isn’t as catchy as “hold on to your butts,” but we might as well give this trailer for Invasion points for trying. To bring it back around to Sam Neill, it just feels redundant—like yes, we know about Jurassic Park, and yes of course we noticed that this hat does in fact bear a striking similarity to that iconic Sam Neill look of yesteryear.



Briefly spotted in yesterday’s Apple TV+ summer preview, Invasion is a new sci-fi series written and produced by Simon Kinberg (of the X-Men franchise and Deadpool) and David Weil (Hunters), and directed by Jakob Verbruggen, whose credits include the exquisite Gillian Anderson drama The Fall. Debuting on October 22, Invasion takes place across multiple continents and explores an alien invasion from various perspectives, including that of Sam Neill in what appears to be Kevin Costner cosplay (not a complaint, mind you). The trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of plot—aside from an epidemic of nosebleeds among schoolchildren—but it does sort of declare a general tone and give us a quick peek at some alien legs.

Co-starring Shamier Anderson (Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), Invasion is described as a “sweeping, character-driven” series from an acclaimed producing team that includes Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), Katie O’Connell Marsh (Hannibal), Elisa Ellis, and Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider)—who also serves as a series writer. The first three episodes of Invasion will arrive on Apple TV+ on October 22, followed by new episodes each week on Friday.