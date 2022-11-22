Oakland’s Amy Schneider wrapped up a historic run on Jeopardy! earlier this year, and has since returned to continue her astounding success on the trivia series. Schneider competed alongside other Jeopardy! greats in the Tournament Of Champions , taking home the top prize and $250,000.

“I feel amazing,” Schneider said after the win was announced, per Variety. “Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament Of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling.”

In the finale, Schneider competed against fellow semi-finalists Andrew He and Sam Buttrey, and like any good game of Jeopardy!, it all came down to the final question.

The Final Jeopardy question came from the theatrical plays category. The last question read, “The Jan. 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this ‘dashing comedy’ to ‘a full and delighted house.’”

Schneider answered the question correctly with, “What is Our American Cousin?’” Adding $13,000 to her total and taking home the win. Buttrey lost all of his earnings with an incorrect answer, and He concluded the game with $17,001 in the bank.

“Any of the three of us really could have won if a very small number of things had gone differently,” Schneider says. “I’m glad we got a really fair chance to test our skills against each other.”

After her 40-episode run ended earlier this year, Schneider quit her job as a software engineer and has since devoted her time to charity and cultivating her status as a public figure. She won $1,382,800 during her initial run on the series, becoming the first woman to earn over $1 million on Jeopardy!, the second-highest performer on the series overall, and the first openly transgender player to qualify for the Tournament Of Champions.