Being part of a legacy revival is a huge opportunity—and for Bobby Lee, that goes two-fold, because it was also an opportunity to change his life. In an interview for Rachel Bilson’s podcast, he admits that his experience on And Just Like That… “could’ve been a career ender.” Instead, it ended up being a new beginning.

“When I was using—this is the most horrifying thing—I was in Hawaii and I was blackout drunk and my agent calls and said, ‘They need you in New York,’” he explained of his involvement on the show (per People). Lee thought he had more time before he was expected on set, so he “took, like, 600 mg of THC and I got shitfaced. I was in a blackout when I landed in New York.”

To his regret, he was taken straight from the airport to the set, where he was thrown into a scene with star Sarah Jessica Parker. “My face just became drenched with sweat,” Lee recalled. “I remember going there, being so high and drunk, and when I was reading the script I couldn’t even understand what the fuck it was even saying. And it was the most difficult scene, too. I had to cross a street with [Parker] and it’s in the middle of New York.”

The comedian struggled so badly he “couldn’t even say the fucking first line. It was a nightmare,” he shared. “I remember saying to myself, ‘This is never going to happen again.’ I had to get sober. This is insane.”

According to Lee, Parker didn’t realize just how out of it her co-star was in that moment. “It was a huge opportunity,” he reflected. “It’s insane what my disease does to me.” The experience was such an eye-opener that he’s now been sober for a year and a half.