Dominic Fike says he was high during several of his Euphoria scenes

Musician and actor Dominic Fike joined the cast of HBO’s Euphoria for its second season last year , playing Elliot, a new character who quickly develops a complicated relationship with both Zendaya’s character Rue, and Hunter Schafer’s Jules. When Elliot is first introduced, it’s while ta king drugs with Rue—which, Fike revealed in a recent Apple Music interview, was closer to method acting than he, or the show’s creators, would have liked it to be .

“I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that’s, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult,” Fike told interviewer Zane Lowe this week, as part of a wide-ranging interview , revealing that series creator Sam Levinson hired a sobriety coach to be with him while he was on the show’s set. “It did not work,” Fike added.

A first-time actor best known for his musical career, Fike says he was often high while filming his scenes for the series. “Oh my god. Yeah, dude. I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad, ” he told Lowe. He revealed that Levinson was forced to use at least some takes in which Fike was high while editing the series, simply because there wasn’t enough footage of him sober to make his scenes work. “ I was reprimanded for it,” he said . “I almost got kicked off the show… They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.’”

In the wide-ranging interview, Fike discussed his current sobriety, and (briefly) alluded to the slight discomfort of reuniting on its third season with Schafer, who he dated after they met on the series. He also discussed his just-released sophomore album, Sunburn, the follow-up to his 2020 debut What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

[via Variety]