When a series returns, comparisons to its source material are inevitable. One great thing about Sex And The City was that it usually dove into one overarching theme per episode — whether it was religion or threesomes— with its main characters exploring different aspects of the theme under the canopy of C arrie’s narration. “Diwali” is the first And Just Like That… episode that hearkens back to that golden TV era, as it faces the question of moving on.

Everyone should keep changing and growing as we try to improve ourselves—yes, even (maybe especially) fiftysomethings. But what gets left behind when we do? Charlotte has to accept the fact that her daughters have outgrown the pink princess bedroom she decorated for them years ago . Carrie is stuck in the middle: U nable to stay in her old apartment, she moves too quickly into a new futuristic palatial one that doesn’t suit her at all. (Speaking as a Zillow addict who lives in the Midwest, how much do you think that apartment would actually cost in real life ? Two million?). Miranda is also stuck, as to pursue her connection with Che ( those fantasy sequences were the lowest part of the epi s ode, directed by Cynthia Nixon herself), she likely would have to leave a large part of her old life behind.

Meanwhile, our newer AJLT friends seem more trapped by societal constraints than anyth ing. Seema is successful, loves h er life, but just like her parents, she wants to see herse l f with a partner (just o ne that she gets to pick out herself) . Nya is weighin g all the options while considering whether to continue IVF treatments on the way to parenthoo d. Mean while, she gets a hard sell from “Fertile Myrtle” and her partner that having babi es is the only viable option for a couple li ke Nya and her extremely cute husband. (As a vet of infertility treatments, I really liked this din ner scene; having to force enthusiasm for your friend who’s just announced she’ s pregnant again while you’re still struggling is a social ti ghtrope I had to walk many times.) Both Seema and Nya are trying to move forward, while attempting to shake rudimentary expecta t ions behind.



Speaking of expecta tions, the inevitabl e Charlotte-Miranda showdown over Che unfurled in a typical manner. In an ever-changing world , Charlotte remains the same old Charlotte, railing against her friends’ decisions when they venture out from the staid privi leged pasture she resides in. (Let u s never forget her freak out upon catching Car rie and Big leaving a midtown ho tel while he was married and she was with Aidan.) Miranda having sex with a non-binary person was enough to blow Charlotte’s mind a bit ; still, I have no idea with “You are not progressive enough for this ” is supposed to mean. But “W ha t is wrong with people just staying who they were? ” is l ike Charlotte’s mission statement— and an unfortunate one to have as you and your friends and your kids are all getting older. A s a weary Carrie points ou t, everyth ing can change in a second.

Against all of these rich storytelling opportunities, it’s a bit disappointing that so much of C arrie’s time was spent fighting an annoying beeping sound. At least we wou nd up at the titular Diwali celebration (I also liked Carrie’s respectful question about whether it would be approp ri ate for her to wear a sari) , and Carrie coming closer to tying her past, present, and future. Yes, she coul d eras e th e past 15 years thanks to the magic of Dr. Jonathan Gro ff, but she doesn’t really want to. The best thing any of us can do is retain what’s valuable from the past and keep it with us going forward—like Carrie embracing Big’s records and using his jacket to top off yet another fabulous outfit.

Hopefully, these steps can help make Charlotte a bit more understanding about the changes her kids are goin g through, and give Miranda the ability to continue on her exploration without blowing up the life she’s already created (poor Steve) . For Carrie, as the next episode is called “Sex And The Widow,” it looks li ke she may be finally ready to take an even bigger step f or ward in her life.

St ray obser v ations

Yay, more Anthony! His banter at the beginning at Carrie’s briefly new apartment was remini s cent of old SATC fun dialogue. Between that scen e and Carrie’ s “ Oh, why is n’t this real wine” during the picnic scene, this was definitely the funniest AJLT episode yet.

Great d irecting j ob by Cynthia Nixon (even though I really could have done without getting into Miranda’s Che fantasies in her own head) . The walking into the light moment at the end was both love l y and symbolic , and it was also pretty impressive how she directed herself through that vibrator scene.

Give it up for Jonathan Groff, pulling off The Matrix Resurrections and And Just Like That… in a single month.

Also, I’m with Dr. Jonathan, Mario Ca ntone looks about exactly the same as he did thi rty years ago.

And the term “c omedy concert” makes another unfortunate appearance.

That’s Ajay Mehta as Seema’s dad, who also played a busboy who kissed Samantha in SATC season two.

“Botox and a little filler are not the end of the world,” says Charlotte.

Best outfit: A rare Miranda sighting of cute autumnal ensemble on her coffee date with Nya! I liked her sweater/jacket/broomstick skirt combo, looked like something I would actually love to wear. And the setting was really pretty as well; like the old series, And Just Like That… is making some great use of its NYC backdrop.

Carrie doesn’t have Anthony saved on her phone?

Thank god for you, Richard Burton.