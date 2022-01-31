Sex And The City may have lost its Samantha, but that hasn’t stopped fans soaking up every minute of the HBO Max revival series And Just Like That…. Withstanding cast controversies and fan skepticism, And Just Like That…proved, once again, not to count Carrie Bradshaw out. But for anyone looking for a little more of the girls and their costumes, HBO Max has you covered. A behind-the-scenes, making-of documentary, titled And Just Like… The Documentary, is making its way to the streamer this week.

If you want to spend a little more time with that fourth character, New York City, ‌The Documentary has plenty of that. Tracking the production of the series from its earliest days to the premiere, The Documentary shows the fear and excitement that went into bringing the ladies back after a decade. Not only were they worried about the characters’ health, but also their costumes. By heavens, what would they wear?

All the people you’d expect to appear in the special are here. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King, as well as “And Just Like That…” costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Absent are Kim Catrall and Chris Noth, who played Sarah Jessica Parker’s love interest, Mr. Big, on the series but was recently accused of sexual misconduct and assault by multiple women. Though, we imagine you’ll see some fleeting glimpses of him on set.



Interestingly enough, the tagline for the special reads, “A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the first season.” As far as we know, a second season for And Just Like That… isn’t official yet. It seems ludicrous to mention that this is a “first season” if another one isn’t in the mix. Fans, we’re sure, will remain cautiously optimistic, as always.



And Just Like That… The Documentary premieres on HBO Max on February 3.