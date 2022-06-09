Disney+ is having a lot of success with its solo spin-offs about Star Wars and Marvel characters, give or take The Book Of Boba Fett (we can all agree on that one being the worst, right?), so now it’s time to try that approach on some other Disney-owned properties… like, say, The Muppets. The streaming service is currently putting together The Muppets Mayhem, a series focusing on Muppet Show house band Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem—Dr. Teeth himself, Floyd, Janice, Zoot, and breakout star Animal—as they try and record a platinum-selling album.

This comes from Variety, which says Anders Holm and Saara Chaudry have joined the previously cast Lilly Singh and Tahj Mowry (with all of them apparently playing humans). Singh is playing a “driven young music executive” trying to guide the “old-school Muppet band” through the “current day music scene.” Chaudry is playing the younger sister of Singh’s character, who is “arguably more accomplished” because of her social media prowess and huge fan following. Holm, who will just be a “recurring guest star,” is the ex-boyfriend of Singh’s character, a “formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur” who hopes to win his ex back. (“Cool tech CEO” seems like an outdated trope, doesn’t it? Haven’t people like Elon Musk killed it?)

You’ll notice that not very much of that involves, you know, Muppets, so hopefully Muppets Mayhem isn’t a Muppet show in the way that Book Of Boba Fett was a Boba Fett show—where half of the season is about a totally different character. Then again, we can see the appeal of watching Dr. Teeth sitting in a bacta tank for a few hours before the show cuts away to Anders Holm visiting Kermit The Frog as he teaches Robin how to be a Jedi.

Muppets Mayhem comes from Adam F. Goldberg (of The Goldbergs) and Bill Baretta (of Disney’s recent Muppets stuff) and a writer/editor named Jeff Yorkes.