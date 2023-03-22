We were graced by the rom-com gods when Netflix released To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before in 2018, kick-starting a new era for the genre that had experienced a lackluster period in the mid- 2010 s. While Lara Jean and Peter’s high school love story kept us coming back for seconds and thirds, it’s now time for Lara Jean’s little sister Kitty to go on her own rom-com journey all the way to Seoul, South Korea, as we see her reveal in Netflix’s first look at Xo, Kitty.

The ten-episode series follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), as she embarks on attending the same international school as her mom did in South Korea, hoping to learn more about her (and perhaps her mom’s first love) while there. Not only that, but Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend who she meets in To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Dae, happens to coincidentally also be attending the same boarding school.

Xo, Kitty | First Look Clip | Netflix

“I know when two people are meant for each other,” says Kitty in the clip as she shows off her past matchmaking skills, adding, “and I feel it for me and Dae.”

Though, as any frequent viewer of rom-coms will know, that type of confidence in a relationship can disappear pretty quickly. As the series’ logline hints, while Kitty did pretty well with setting up Lara Jean and Peter, “she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Returning as Kitty is Anna Cathcart, with Minyeong Choi (Entertainer), Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan (Love, Victor), Peter Thurnwald (Players), Yunjin Kim (Lost), Michael K Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Regan Aliyah (Ironheart) all joining the series’ cast. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s John Corbett reprises his role of Dan Covey, along with Sarayu Blue as Trisha.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han joins Xo, Kitty as creator and co-showrunner, alongside Sascha Rothchild (GLOW). Both Han and Rothchild are executive producing for the series, along with Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. The series’ episodes will be directed by Jennifer Arnold (Emily In Paris), Jeff Chan (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Pamela Romanowsky (2021's Gossip Girl), and Katina Medina Mora (Selena: The Series).

Join Kitty as she begins her own rom-com adventure when Xo, Kitty premieres globally May 18 on Netflix.